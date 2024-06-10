Charity sorry for using 'cervix' for female body part instead of trans-inclusive 'front hole'

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) has come under fire for yielding to the forces of political correctness, issuing an apology for using the term “cervix” in its health guidelines aimed at LGBTQ+ community members who are biologically female, according to a report by True North.

This move reflects a concerning trend of medical institutions caving to the pressures of ‘woke’ culture, sacrificing clarity and accuracy in health communications for the sake of political correctness.

“Anyone with a cervix can get cervical cancer. Almost all cervical cancer cases are due to HPV infection. HPV is spread through sexual contact including sexual intercourse, genital skin-to-skin contact and oral sex, regardless of gender or sexual orientation… If you have a cervix and have ever had sexual contact with anyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, you should start having regular Pap tests by the time you’re 25,” the website reads.

The charity mentioned the word “cervix” eight times on its website, including a disclaimer explaining their choice of language.

The disclaimer indicated that while the term “cervix” is medically accurate, it might not resonate with or be embraced by all readers, acknowledging that terms like “front hole” might be preferred by some.

“We recognize that many trans men and non-binary people may have mixed feelings about or feel distanced from words like “cervix.” You may prefer other words, such as “front hole.” We recognize the limitations of the words we’ve used while also acknowledging the need for simplicity. Another reason we use words like “cervix” is to normalize the reality that men can have these body parts too,” the disclaimer reads.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a cervical cancer trust was also under fire for disgustingly suggesting that people call vaginas “bonus holes” to avoid offending transgender people.

Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, based in the UK, suggested the language in 2020 — but it just went viral after it was noticed by people and posted to Twitter.

“Bonus hole – an alternative word for the vagina. It is important to check which words someone would prefer to use,” the glossary on the trust’s website states.

British gender-critical writer Julie Burchill accused LGBT activists of erasing women by adopting terms such as “bonus hole” and “front hole” as trans-friendly alternatives to “vagina.”

“Both ‘bonus hole’ and ‘front hole’ are recommended as trans-friendly alternatives to vagina. Trans ideologues have long tried to erase or appropriate any word that is specific to females – from woman to mother and now vagina. And they have gained a foothold in our schools and in our media. Now gynaecological-health providers are swallowing the stupid pills, too,” Burchill wrote in a 2023 essay, according to True North.

More from the Daily Mail:

Many commenters quickly flocked to social media to respond to the non-profit’s stance. ‘Cervix! I have a damn cervix. This is just gross. You will never receive another donation from me,’ one said. Another wrote: ‘How uncaring are you to ignore the identity, biology amd [sic] feelings of people who actually have a cervix. You need to be ashamed.’ Tom Quiggin, a former military intelligence officer and intelligence contractor for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, also commented on the statement. ‘It may be time to walk away from the Canadian Cancer Society. They have lost the plot,’ Quiggin said on Friday. Another commenter said: ‘I guess the Canadian Cancer Society doesn’t want our donations. Why else would they insult women like that.’ The viral Twitter account Libs of TikTok also said that the charity’s statement was ‘beyond parody.’ ‘UNREAL. In order to be “inclusive,” the Canadian Cancer Society will no longer use the term “cervix” and instead us the term “front hole”. Beyond parody,’ the account said.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

