Cheers! American bar creates 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month'

As Joe Biden appoints lesbians, homosexuals, transgenders and more who boast about their alternative lifestyle choices to key, influential – and lucrative – federal posts, it's taken a bar in Idaho to bring the issue back to reality.

It is the Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho, that has confirmed its celebration of the inaugural "Heterosexual Awesomeness Month."

"For without them, none of us would be here!" the company pointedly notes.

A bar in Idaho has declared June “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month”@oldstatesaloon in Eagle, ID will offer a free beer to heterosexual men on Mondays, and Wednesdays will be hetero couples day for 15% off. pic.twitter.com/MZPSMsRz8K — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) June 3, 2024

The company's announcement explains "June will be OSS's inaugural Heterosexual Awesomeness Month! Come join us all month to celebrate heterosexuals, for without them, none of us would be here! Each Monday will be Hetero Male Monday and any heterosexual male dressed like a heterosexual male will receive a free draft beer. Each Wednesday is Heterosexual couples day and each heterosexual couple will receive 15% off their bill. More events to be announced…"

Joe Biden, in fact, has made the promotion of alternative sexual lifestyle choices one of his main term goals.

He's made homosexual Pete Buttigieg a federal transportation official, lesbian Karine Jean Pierre his spokeswoman and Rachel Levine, a man who calls himself a woman, a health official.

The Idaho bar, in fact, is trolling the nationally recognized "Pride Month" in June where leftists and progressives celebrate those lifestyle choices, according to a Gateway Pundit report.

The bar later added to its social media comments that its owners "love their LGBT patrons and will not be cancelling the celebrations."

On social media, the bar revealed, "Since we announced Hetero Awesomeness Month we’ve had some significant backlash: theft of our property, vendors refusing to fulfill our orders for ingredients, wedding catering cancelation, libel, slander – even the owner being falsely accused of being a sex offender!"

However, the bar reported, it's gotten "so much support from like-mined people who want to celebrate 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month' with us, and get the concept of it as being about freedom and being true to our personal values.'

The statement said, "Brave owner Mark Fitzpatrick said 'If the world wants to support 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month' by crowdfunding an even larger Hetero HQ, lets do it!' He and his team are passionate about building a Community Event Center where conservatism can be appreciated, including Hetero Awesomeness Month-style events every year."

After setting up a GoFundMe page, the bar announced, "Many have asked about sending financial support, so this platform is going to serve as the conduit for people who want to contribute to this vision and fund the construction of a physical location specifically for traditional and faith-based events, preserving Idaho’s amazing and conservative culture."

