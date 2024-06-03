A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND

Cheers! American bar creates 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month'

'Without them, none of us would be here!'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published June 3, 2024 at 12:45pm

A 492nd Fighter Squadron member greets his wife after returning from a deployment, Oct. 4, 2017, at RAF Lakenheath, England. F-15E Strike Eagles and Airmen from the 492nd Fighter Squadron and supporting units across the 48th Fighter Wing returned from a six-month deployment to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli Chevalier)

As Joe Biden appoints lesbians, homosexuals, transgenders and more who boast about their alternative lifestyle choices to key, influential – and lucrative – federal posts, it's taken a bar in Idaho to bring the issue back to reality.

It is the Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho, that has confirmed its celebration of the inaugural "Heterosexual Awesomeness Month."

"For without them, none of us would be here!" the company pointedly notes.

The company's announcement explains "June will be OSS's inaugural Heterosexual Awesomeness Month! Come join us all month to celebrate heterosexuals, for without them, none of us would be here! Each Monday will be Hetero Male Monday and any heterosexual male dressed like a heterosexual male will receive a free draft beer. Each Wednesday is Heterosexual couples day and each heterosexual couple will receive 15% off their bill. More events to be announced…"

Should businesses across America jump on the bandwagon and celebrate the awesomeness of heterosexuals?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Joe Biden, in fact, has made the promotion of alternative sexual lifestyle choices one of his main term goals.

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a Pride celebration, Saturday, June 10, 2023, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a Pride celebration, Saturday, June 10, 2023, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

He's made homosexual Pete Buttigieg a federal transportation official, lesbian Karine Jean Pierre his spokeswoman and Rachel Levine, a man who calls himself a woman, a health official.

The Idaho bar, in fact, is trolling the nationally recognized "Pride Month" in June where leftists and progressives celebrate those lifestyle choices, according to a Gateway Pundit report.

The bar later added to its social media comments that its owners "love their LGBT patrons and will not be cancelling the celebrations."

Bar owner Mark Fitzpatrick (Photo by Kiira Turnbow)

Old State Saloon owner Mark Fitzpatrick (Photo by Kiira Turnbow)

On social media, the bar revealed, "Since we announced Hetero Awesomeness Month we’ve had some significant backlash: theft of our property, vendors refusing to fulfill our orders for ingredients, wedding catering cancelation, libel, slander – even the owner being falsely accused of being a sex offender!"

However, the bar reported, it's gotten "so much support from like-mined people who want to celebrate 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month' with us, and get the concept of it as being about freedom and being true to our personal values.'

The statement said, "Brave owner Mark Fitzpatrick said 'If the world wants to support 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month' by crowdfunding an even larger Hetero HQ, lets do it!' He and his team are passionate about building a Community Event Center where conservatism can be appreciated, including Hetero Awesomeness Month-style events every year."

After setting up a GoFundMe page, the bar announced, "Many have asked about sending financial support, so this platform is going to serve as the conduit for people who want to contribute to this vision and fund the construction of a physical location specifically for traditional and faith-based events, preserving Idaho’s amazing and conservative culture."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Cheers! American bar creates 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month'
'Glaring errors' in Trump case will defuse 'thrill kill environment'
Trump calls on U.S. Supreme Court to end Biden's political prosecution
State classifies abortion chemicals as 'controlled substances'
State AG ends campaign against pro-life centers after being told it was illegal
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×