A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH

Childhood obesity linked to lower IQ, higher depression

Analyzed data from 5,000 kids to determine correlation between BMI, cognitive performance

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 7, 2024 at 2:00pm

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – A newly published study suggests that overweight children may exhibit lower intelligence levels compared to their peers with healthier weights. Conducted by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis, the study analyzed data from over 5,000 children aged nine to eleven to determine the correlation between body mass index (BMI) and cognitive performance.

The researchers found that children with higher BMI scores performed worse on standardized picture and vocabulary tasks. The study, conducted between 2016 and 2018, included more than 2,500 girls and 2,700 boys. Children who scored one point lower on these tasks exhibited a higher average BMI by 0.012 (1.6 percent). Furthermore, overweight and obese children, categorized with a BMI above the 85th percentile, were nearly twice as likely to encounter additional cognitive and mental health issues.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, speculates on the ambiguous relationship between diet, brain development, and mental health. While it remains uncertain whether poor diet directly affects brain development or if an underdeveloped brain contributes to overeating, prior research has suggested links between BMI and changes in the brain’s prefrontal cortex. These changes may impact working memory, thus influencing dietary choices.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Childhood obesity linked to lower IQ, higher depression
'Let's raise awareness by asking: can men get ovarian cancer?'
State superintendent tells school districts to ignore Parents Bill of Rights law
College program promotes 'gender-affirming' sneezing lessons
School district apologizes for 'exclusionary language' to promote event for non-white students
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×