Childhood obesity linked to lower IQ, higher depression

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – A newly published study suggests that overweight children may exhibit lower intelligence levels compared to their peers with healthier weights. Conducted by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis, the study analyzed data from over 5,000 children aged nine to eleven to determine the correlation between body mass index (BMI) and cognitive performance.

The researchers found that children with higher BMI scores performed worse on standardized picture and vocabulary tasks. The study, conducted between 2016 and 2018, included more than 2,500 girls and 2,700 boys. Children who scored one point lower on these tasks exhibited a higher average BMI by 0.012 (1.6 percent). Furthermore, overweight and obese children, categorized with a BMI above the 85th percentile, were nearly twice as likely to encounter additional cognitive and mental health issues.

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, speculates on the ambiguous relationship between diet, brain development, and mental health. While it remains uncertain whether poor diet directly affects brain development or if an underdeveloped brain contributes to overeating, prior research has suggested links between BMI and changes in the brain’s prefrontal cortex. These changes may impact working memory, thus influencing dietary choices.

