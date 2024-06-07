A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldYOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP

China's most famous waterfall goes viral after video reveals embarrassing discovery

Chinese park officials fessed up to adding 'small enhancement'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 7, 2024 at 2:48pm
Yuntai Waterfall, China (video screenshot)

Yuntai Waterfall, China

(NEW YORK POST) – Chinese park officials fessed up to adding a “small enhancement” to the country’s tallest waterfall after a hiker’s viral video revealed the breathtaking 1,000-foot-high cascade is actually being fed by a large pipe stealthily built into its rock face.

“The one about how I went through all the hardship to the source of Yuntai Waterfall only to see a pipe,” the poster using the alias “Farisvov” sarcastically captioned the video, which has garnered tens of millions of views on Chinese social networks Weibo and Douyin.

“I didn’t expect to meet everyone this way,” officials from Yuntai Mountain Geopark — adopting the persona of the waterfall — posted on social media after being outed. “As a seasonal scenery, I can’t guarantee that I will be in my most beautiful form every time you come see me,” the post continued, admitting the alterations were made to dupe the UNESCO Global Geopark’s millions of annual tourists and visitors.

