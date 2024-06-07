China's most famous waterfall goes viral after video reveals embarrassing discovery

(NEW YORK POST) – Chinese park officials fessed up to adding a “small enhancement” to the country’s tallest waterfall after a hiker’s viral video revealed the breathtaking 1,000-foot-high cascade is actually being fed by a large pipe stealthily built into its rock face.

“The one about how I went through all the hardship to the source of Yuntai Waterfall only to see a pipe,” the poster using the alias “Farisvov” sarcastically captioned the video, which has garnered tens of millions of views on Chinese social networks Weibo and Douyin.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I didn’t expect to meet everyone this way,” officials from Yuntai Mountain Geopark — adopting the persona of the waterfall — posted on social media after being outed. “As a seasonal scenery, I can’t guarantee that I will be in my most beautiful form every time you come see me,” the post continued, admitting the alterations were made to dupe the UNESCO Global Geopark’s millions of annual tourists and visitors.

Read the full story ›