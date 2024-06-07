'The Chosen' climbs to no. 1 in Apple TV app store as season 4 debuts

(CROSSWALK) – In its brief history, the popular streaming series The Chosen has climbed to No. 1 at the box office and landed on the cover of major magazines. Now, fans can add another accolade to the list: No. 1 in the Apple TV App Store.

The Chosen app this week soared to the top spot in the Apple TV App Store and No. 2 in the App Store’s free app chart just as the first episode of Season 4 was released on streaming platforms.

According to the company behind the project, in its first three days, the series amassed 3.5 million streams, representing an estimated 4.2 million viewers across U.S. households. The Chosen has experienced nearly 100 percent growth in its streaming audience compared to the release of Season 3, Episode 1.

