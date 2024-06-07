A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFREEDOM OF RELIGION

'The Chosen' climbs to no. 1 in Apple TV app store as season 4 debuts

Series amassed 3.5 million streams in 1st 3 days

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 7, 2024 at 11:35am

(CROSSWALK) – In its brief history, the popular streaming series The Chosen has climbed to No. 1 at the box office and landed on the cover of major magazines. Now, fans can add another accolade to the list: No. 1 in the Apple TV App Store.

The Chosen app this week soared to the top spot in the Apple TV App Store and No. 2 in the App Store’s free app chart just as the first episode of Season 4 was released on streaming platforms.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to the company behind the project, in its first three days, the series amassed 3.5 million streams, representing an estimated 4.2 million viewers across U.S. households. The Chosen has experienced nearly 100 percent growth in its streaming audience compared to the release of Season 3, Episode 1.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'The Chosen' climbs to no. 1 in Apple TV app store as season 4 debuts
Couple banned from adopting because they're conservative Christians wins 1st battle in court
World's 50 best restaurants for 2024 revealed
Dolly Parton developing Broadway musical based on her life story
Pat Sajak says goodbye to 'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in emotional video
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×