Christian 5-point response to gay pride month

LGBTQ parades, programs, products and promotions abound as Scripture sheds light: “They not only do them but give hearty approval to those who practice them” (Romans 1:30). To help us “laugh a little to keep from crying,” the Babylon Bee offers: “There are only 37 parades daily; they’re now only represented by 7 characters in every TV show; they have only managed to get 75% of Christians fired for their beliefs – how many more hardships will gays have to endure?” (6/4).

A decade ago, I shared insights on how compassionate and committed Christ followers should respond. I did a video to help people, but the church leader told me it was a “dealbreaker” and let me go; but I’ve kept sharing the same truth.

I’ve gone to over 20 gay pride events because I believe it’s God's will for me. It's not necessarily for everybody, as individuals must be very careful due to some public nudity, drugs and behavior many would deem offensive. There are also levels of maturity in the Christian experience that must be taken into consideration. With the blessing of fellow leaders and the prayer covering of intercessors, proceed pondering five points:

Background and History

In June of 1969, rioting erupted in New York at the Mafia-owned Stonewall gay bar when, after a routine “card check” by the local police, some patrons resented the officers’ intrusion and became violent. Homosexual activists wanted to commemorate the event and celebrate their lifestyle.

The first “pride demonstration” took place in New York City, and then activists proposed annual demonstrations throughout America.

Today there are marches, festivities, parties, concerts, drag queen displays and booths to provide greater visibility to this lifestyle, remove social stigmas, plus disseminate materials and recruit others to the lifestyle.

Five Responses

1. Pray for Participants

“The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few. Pray the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field” (Matt 9:37-38).

This passage of scripture is preceded by these words, “When He saw the crowds, He had compassion on them because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd” (v.36).

When you wade through the crowd notice many forlorn faces and empty eyes. Self-righteousness dissolves as you feel what God feels. Despite the glitter, costumes and intoxicants, broken people need gospel transformation.

2. Relate to the Rejected

Many people mask rejection amidst the crowd affirmation.

“There is a God-shaped vacuum within the heart of every human being that cannot be filled by any created thing, but only by the Creator Himself in the Person of Jesus Christ.” – Blaise Pascal

Jesus calls us “salt.” We need to come out of the saltshaker! As He was a “friend of tax collectors and sinners” (Matt.11:19) and told us that He “came to seek and save the lost” (Lk.19:10), we’re called to follow in His steps.

I don't relate to them mechanically or blare through a bullhorn. I'm led by the Spirit and strike up casual conversations by citing the logo on their cap, a message on their shirt or sitting near somebody sitting alone. Like Jesus with the woman at the well, I then extend acceptance and take an interest in their life, awaiting the right time to mention something about Jesus and how He changed my life.

3. Invest for Eternity

The only two things in life that are eternal are the souls of men and the Word of God. We will all give an account for how we invested our time, treasures and talents. “Those who are wise will shine like the brightness of the heavens, and those who lead many to righteousness, like the stars for ever and ever” (Dan. 12:3).

Investing in those headed for hell is a most worthy endeavor. Gospel “seeds” are planted by engaging in a natural way and then “planting a seed,” leaving them to ponder an appealing tract.

Cheesy, condemning gospel literature rarely works. I hand individuals my testimony tract “A MOMENT AGO, WE MET. WAS IT A COINCIDENCE?” or “I WAS GAY” from a former homosexual, Stephen Bennett (SBMinistries.org). Ninety percent are accepted!

4. Demonstrate God's Love

“People will never care how much we know until they first know how much we care.”

I have served at “pride” events with teams of caring Christians by giving out free water plus setting up “dream interpretation” booths. When passers-by inquire about what we are doing, it affords a wonderful opportunity to engage people in a winsome way regarding their dreams and what they might mean. Gifted believers minister the love of God and encouragement into the lives of many depressed LGBT folks.

5. Evangelize the Lost

Some gays are ready to be combative, but most are “open” if we are friendly, sensitive and skillful.

A while ago I had a divine appointment with John who, after being born again, transitioned out of homosexuality; but tragically it was too late. True compassion for me meant regular visits to a hospice as he was dying of AIDS. Just being there, with him and his daughter, meant the world to him. Later I did his memorial service which was attended by his former LGBT friends who all heard the gospel.

Here’s the Deal: MLK, Jr. told us, “Whom you would change, you must first love.” Jesus said, “It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners” (Mk. 2:17). As pastors hopefully lead the way, remember evangelism is a process (people usually have six or seven “contacts” with the gospel before conversion!).

“The fields are white unto harvest” (Jn. 4:35)! – Jesus

