Christian denomination loses 1 million members in a single day

(CBN NEWS) -- The United Methodist Church Council of Bishops has issued a response to one of the largest exoduses from the denomination in history.

More than one million members from the Côte d'Ivoire Conference, based in West Africa, voted last month to leave the group after the UMC voted to allow the ordaining of LGBT clergy and blessing of same-sex unions.

An English translation from this particular African branch stated that the UMC had distanced "itself from the Holy Scriptures" and "was no longer suitable" for the Cote d'Ivoire Conference, according to Crosswalk.

