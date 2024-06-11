A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithTESTING THE FAITH

Christian denomination loses 1 million members in a single day

Council of bishops 'grieves' mass exodus

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 10, 2024 at 8:44pm

(Image by luiscadore from Pixabay)

(CBN NEWS) -- The United Methodist Church Council of Bishops has issued a response to one of the largest exoduses from the denomination in history.

More than one million members from the Côte d'Ivoire Conference, based in West Africa, voted last month to leave the group after the UMC voted to allow the ordaining of LGBT clergy and blessing of same-sex unions.

An English translation from this particular African branch stated that the UMC had distanced "itself from the Holy Scriptures" and "was no longer suitable" for the Cote d'Ivoire Conference, according to Crosswalk.

