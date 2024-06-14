A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education FaithTESTING THE FAITH

Christian student denounces sorority for ritual swearing oath at 'altar,' praising pagan goddess

'God makes it very clear to his children that there is only ONE and living God, and that is Jesus Christ'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 14, 2024 at 4:21pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A student at Howard University has gone viral due to her public resignation letter she recently posted renouncing her affiliation with her new sorority, arguing its induction ceremony made her feel like she essentially worshipped a false God, a compromise of her Christian faith.

Student Zora Sanders called out the sorority, Delta Sigma Theta, in a two-page letter she posted to her Instagram account in May. Sanders and sorority representatives did not respond to requests from The College Fix seeking comment in recent weeks about the controversy.

Sanders, in her letter, described herself as a rising senior at Howard and a former member of its Delta Sigma Theta chapter, writing she “renounced and denounced” her membership.

Read the full story ›

