Client dumps tattoo artist after learning he is Jewish

(JERUSALEM POST) – Adam Silas, a London-based Jewish tattoo artist, shared with the Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday that a client had cancelled their appointment upon discovering that Silas is Jewish.

“It has come to my attention that you are Jewish. Is this true?” the former client asked Silas in the message. “If so, I’m afraid I will have to cancel our appointment as I can’t in good conscience be tattooed by you at the moment, given the current political climate. I’m sure you understand. I wouldn’t be so bold as to ask for my deposit back but I would humbly ask that you donate it to a humanitarian cause. Hopefully there will be a permanent ceasefire soon so we can reschedule.”

Silas confirmed to the Jerusalem Post that he blocked and deleted the former client, spending her deposit on Falafel – which is a Middle Eastern delicacy recognized as Israel's national dish.

