CNN data guru: Biden's struggles with Hispanic voters could sink him in 2 key states

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten described Monday how President Joe Biden could lose two crucial swing states due to his struggles with Hispanic voters.

Biden’s lead over former President Donald Trump among Hispanic voters dropped by 20 points from 2020, according to an aggregate of polls compiled by Enten. The CNN data guru noted that the swing states of Nevada and Arizona, both won by Biden in 2020, have significant Hispanic populations.

“Let’s take a look here,” Enten told “CNN News Central” host John Berman. “Hispanics share of likely voters. Where are these campaigns going to be focusing if they’re focusing on Hispanic voters? Well, it’s pretty clear from this screen, John, that they’re going to be focusing on the Southwest, right? Nevada, 19%, that’s percentage of Hispanics makeup of likely voters. How about Arizona? They make up 17%.”

WATCH:

CNN Data Guru Details How Biden's Struggles With Hispanic Voters Could Sink Him In Two Key States pic.twitter.com/dHXAdEsNPC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 10, 2024

“The rest of these battleground states, these key battleground states, those six battleground states, we keep focusing on, Spanish voters don’t make up that large of a share,” Enten continued. “They make up the largest share in Georgia, 5%, but those Great Lake battleground states, four, three, two percent, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania. The focus here, John, is going to be in Nevada and Arizona in the southwest if they’re interested in breaking through with Hispanic voters.”

Enten detailed in March how Trump was leading Biden significantly on immigration and border security, an issue on many voters’ minds. Only 32.8% of voters approve of Biden’s handling of immigration, according to a RealClearPolling average.

“If you ask Hispanic voters, who do they trust more on border security and immigration, overwhelmingly, they trust Donald Trump more, by a tremendous margin,” Enten previously told CNN host Anderson Cooper. “Look at that, 49 percent to 24 percent and that is in line with what we are seeing in the polls in general amongst Hispanics, right?”

Trump leads Biden by 4.2% in Arizona and 5.3% in Nevada in head to head matchups, according to the RealClearPolling averages, with the leads growing to 5.6% and 6.8%, respectively, when Independent presidential candidates Robert F. Kennedy and Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are included.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

