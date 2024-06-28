A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CONTROLLING THE SUBSTANCES

Where cocaine is produced (and where it is consumed)

Mainly cultivated in 3 Latin American countries

Published June 28, 2024 at 3:07pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Although cocaine is consumed in every part of the world, its base, the coca plant, is mainly cultivated in three Latin American countries: Peru, Bolivia and Colombia.

The latter made headlines in the fall of 2023 due to a report released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) claiming that the area used for coca crop in 2022 grew to 230,000 hectares, a 13 percent increase compared to 2021, according to Reuters reporting.

According to figures by UNODC, Colombia was responsible for almost two thirds of the total coca cultivation area in 2022. Peru came in second with 95,000 hectares, while Bolivia ranked third with 30,000 hectares. To combat the increase of land dedicated to coca plantations, Colombian President Gustavo Petro advocated for the recognition of drugs as a "health problem for society" instead of it being viewed as a "military problem" at the Latin American and Caribbean Conference on Drugs this past September.

