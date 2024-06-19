A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthBIG BREW-HAHA

Is coffee good or bad? 23andMe study finds the answer in your genes

Genetic influences seem to interact with environmental and cultural factors

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 19, 2024 at 6:19pm

(Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Do you start every morning with a strong cup of coffee, unable to really wake up without that caffeine jolt? Or do you avoid coffee altogether, finding that even just a few sips make you jittery and anxious? Scientists have been trying to figure out whether coffee is truly good or bad for years.

Now, a new study published in Neuropsychopharmacology suggests the answer (and your coffee-drinking habits) may depend on your genes.

An international team of researchers has found evidence that there are specific genes that help determine just how much of a coffee drinker someone is and how it affects the body. To complicate matters, however, these genetic influences seem to interact with environmental and cultural factors in ways that can produce opposite outcomes in different groups. Simply put, whether coffee is good or bad may literally vary from person to person.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Is coffee good or bad? 23andMe study finds the answer in your genes
Summer heat wave is due to climate change, Ivy League prof claims
NFL legend's viral doorbell-camera moment takes new twist amid love-life rumors
New study proves what a 'regular connection with God' can do in young person's life
New law: Ten Commandments must be displayed in Louisiana classrooms
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×