GENDER BENDERS

College chief of medicine: 'No scientific answer as to what is fair' regarding trans athletes

'There is never going to be a perfect answer'

Published June 3, 2024 at 5:42pm
U.S. Air Force Academy cadet Sarah Willis competes on beam at a women's gymnastics meet in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Grace)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of Washington Medical Center’s chief of medicine recently said that “science alone can’t solve the fairness debate on transgender athletes.”

According to The Spokesman-Review, endocrinologist Bradley Anawat claimed “there can be no scientific answer to what is fair […] there is never going to be a perfect answer and there is always going to be some level of controversy” regarding trans-female athletes.

Anawat noted sex-related athletic differences come about during puberty when those who experience “testosterone-based puberty” (aka boys) gain advantages over those who go through “estrogen-based puberty” (aka girls).

Read the full story ›

