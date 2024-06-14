College donors feel 'betrayed' they can't exclude white students from scholarships

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of Missouri’s decision to end scholarships that discriminate on the basis of race has left some donors feeling “betrayed.”

The university’s four campuses have been working with donors to revise scholarships that exclude white students, and in some cases Latinos, Asians, and Native Americans, to ensure they comply with federal law.

“Several of the donors in question spoke with Inside Higher Ed, some on the record, some on background for fear of jeopardizing ongoing discussions with the university,” the news outlet reported. “They said the conversations have been fraught, coercive and disappointing.”

