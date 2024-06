(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The president of Sonoma State University retired after a suspension for cutting a deal with pro-Palestinian activists.

President Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee agreed to “divestment strategies,” in order to end an encampment on campus. However, he did so without proper approval, leading to his suspension for “insubordination,” according to Chancellor Mildred Garcia.

“That message was sent without the appropriate approvals,” the announcement stated.

