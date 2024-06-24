A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

College VP of DEI announces departure as university shutters woke office

Educators will also end mandatory statements for hiring, promotion

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 24, 2024 at 6:22pm

(Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of Wyoming’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion has announced he is leaving the institution for a new job as UW prepares to shutter its DEI office next month.

Zebediah Hall, who was tapped for the top DEI position at UW in November 2022, has accepted a new position in a similar role at Salisbury University in Maryland.

It’s the latest development at the Cowboy State’s flagship public university, which is being forced to eliminate its Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office due to legislative pressure, where Republicans hold a supermajority in the statehouse.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







College VP of DEI announces departure as university shutters woke office
Prince William shows off dancing skills at Taylor Swift concert
'Actual malice': CNN facing major lawsuit as it gears up for presidential debate
Put your coffee down: Massive recall issued due to deadly toxin
'Cover his tracks?': New White House official deletes thousands of controversial tweets
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×