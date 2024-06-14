Colleges 'admitting' students BEFORE they apply for woke reason!

Colleges are "admitting" students even before they apply in order to bolster minority numbers, according to a new report.

The college-to-career route has been bludgeoned in recent years in America by several factors. One is that employers, even major and high-profile employers, no longer are insisting on that four-year B.A. degree for applicants.

Further, there's been the dramatic left turn in college campus atmospheres, where leftist ideology is promoted at the faculty level and conservative students often are targeted for not adhering to the abortion, transgender and Palestinian ideologies.

Now a report in the Washington Times explains those impacts have hit at enrollment numbers, and especially those closely watched numbers for minorities.



The report said the colleges now use "direct admissions," the plan that admits to colleges high school students, and those numbers have "more than doubled."

"The practice allows high school students who maintain a passing grade to bypass SAT testing, essay requirements, application fees and other paperwork to go straight into second-tier regional colleges," the report said.

Promoters said in the report the plan saves time, resources and paperwork for schools, especially "lower-tier" academies where officials struggle over enrollment declines and pandemic-era cost increases "that have reduced the number of low-income, black and Hispanic applicants."

The report noted the surge in such plans comes as "students have increasingly favored blue-collar trade certifications and community colleges over pricier four-year programs as tuition and living costs have risen."

There's also the problem of dropouts, described by Peter Wood of the National Association of Scholars.

"Direct admissions is aggressive marketing akin to sending unsolicited credit cards to people. The message is that college admission has nothing to do with academic achievement or intellectual performance."

The report said nine states already have offered such programs, and more are planning to follow.

"In the California State University system, Fresno State’s 'Bulldog Bound' program automatically accepts freshmen from 89 public high schools who graduate with a 'C' average or 2.5 GPA. These freshmen get Fresno State IDs, email addresses, access to campus libraries, and have their college applications, fees and standardized testing requirements waived," the report said.

Len Jessup, former president of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, said he thinks those efforts "will help struggling schools stay afloat financially."

