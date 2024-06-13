A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT

Comedian calls Will Smith a 'liar' and 'fraud' while discussing Oscars slap

'It doesn't matter if you commit a crime in front of other people, you get hauled out of there'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 12, 2024 at 8:26pm
Will Smith, right, smacks comedian Chris Rock in his face during the live broadcast of the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Twitter)

Will Smith, right, smacks comedian Chris Rock in his face during the live broadcast of the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

(FOX NEWS) -- Rob Schneider is weighing in on the ongoing feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock after the infamous 2022 slap, branding the "Bad Boys" actor an "a**hole."

During an appearance on the "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" on Tuesday, the comedian said Smith – who slapped Rock for making fun of wife Jada Pinkett Smith during a live broadcast of the Oscars – has "been hiding" his true identity all these years.

"Will Smith is a t***," Schneider said. "Will Smith has been hiding the fact of who he really is and it was exposed that night that he's really an a**hole."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Blinken: Hamas response to hostage proposal is unworkable
Stunning video shows red-hot lava smothering major road near coastal town
Comedian calls Will Smith a 'liar' and 'fraud' while discussing Oscars slap
Elizabeth Taylor says she 'never loved' ex-husband in newly discovered interview
Eylon Levy: Why is Hamas winning the propaganda war?
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×