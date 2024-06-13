Comedian calls Will Smith a 'liar' and 'fraud' while discussing Oscars slap

(FOX NEWS) -- Rob Schneider is weighing in on the ongoing feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock after the infamous 2022 slap, branding the "Bad Boys" actor an "a**hole."

During an appearance on the "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" on Tuesday, the comedian said Smith – who slapped Rock for making fun of wife Jada Pinkett Smith during a live broadcast of the Oscars – has "been hiding" his true identity all these years.

"Will Smith is a t***," Schneider said. "Will Smith has been hiding the fact of who he really is and it was exposed that night that he's really an a**hole."

Read the full story ›