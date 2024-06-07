Comedian delivers jokes the left doesn't find funny

Comedians deliver jokes about everyday topics because people recognize the situations, and sometimes laugh at the circumstances in which they've found themselves.

So social faux pas are topics, embarrassment is a topic, insults are a topic, and much, much more.

But not for the Hospital of Regina Foundation.

Its officials cut short a set by Saturday Night Live alum Rob Schneider recently because his jokes were, well, on forbidden topics.

And hospital officials officially apologized for the humor.

It is the Regina Leader Post that revealed Schneider's jokes included those about vaccines, the COVID pandemic, the LGBT ideology, and more.

The comedian was the main entertainment for the recent Four Seasons Ball, which in fact raised more than $350,000 for hospitals in Regina.

The report explained, "In recent years, the former SNL performer and long-time Hollywood actor has become an outspoken critic of vaccines — specifically since the COVID-19 pandemic — and has performed material including jokes targeting LGBTQ2+ and trans people."

It reported those topics were included in Schneider's comedy set, and witnesses said he was booed.

So the hospital jumped into the politically correct mode: "While we recognize that in a free and democratic society individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider’s set do not align with the values of our foundation and team."

The foundation statement continued, "We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider’s positions, as expressed during his comedy set and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team."

While making a name for himself on SNL in 1990-1994, Schneider later starred for Hollywood in projects including "Deuce Bigalow," "Male Gigolo," "The Hot Chick, " "The Animal" and others.

At Mediaite was the complaint that one attendee said "everyone in the room was groaning."

The report said people "reportedly stood up and begun (sic) walking out…"

