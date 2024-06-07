A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH

Common sugar substitute linked to increased risk of heart attack, stroke

Used in sugar-free gum, toothpaste, baked goods

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 7, 2024 at 2:05pm

(NBC NEWS) – The safety of sugar substitutes is once again being called into question. Researchers led by the Cleveland Clinic linked the low-calorie sugar substitute xylitol to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular-related deaths, according to a study published today in the European Heart Journal.

Xylitol is a sugar alcohol that is found in small amounts in fruit and vegetables, and the human body also produces it. As an additive, it looks and tastes like sugar but has 40% fewer calories. It is used, at much higher concentrations than found in nature, in sugar-free gum, candies, toothpaste and baked goods. It can also be found in products labeled "keto-friendly," particularly in Europe.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The same research team found a similar association last year to the popular sugar substitute erythritol. The use of sugar substitutes has increased significantly over the past decade as concerns about rising obesity rates mount.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Common sugar substitute linked to increased risk of heart attack, stroke
Childhood obesity linked to lower IQ, higher depression
'Let's raise awareness by asking: can men get ovarian cancer?'
State superintendent tells school districts to ignore Parents Bill of Rights law
College program promotes 'gender-affirming' sneezing lessons
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×