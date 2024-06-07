A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH

WHO confirms bird flu death in Mexico, experts want to test America's 40 million cows

Disease detection showing up in ever-expanding list of mammals

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 7, 2024 at 2:12pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – The World Health Organization confirmed the first human death linked to avian influenza in Mexico, involving a 59-year-old with no prior history of handling poultry or other animals. This comes as bird flu has been spreading across North America and other regions of the world, infecting various types of animals and humans.

Earlier Wednesday, Dutch virologist Dr. Marion Koopmans wrote on X, "The expanding list of wild mammals affected by the (global) epizootic of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This data is for the U.S. Adding mice to the list (the blue circle in New Mexico)."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Koopmans also published a USDA map showing bird flu detections in an ever-expanding list of mammals. STAT News recently spoke with Dutch virologist Ron Fouchier, a leading expert on the bird flu, who provided some insight into the outbreak: "You have massive outbreaks in wild birds. It spreads over into poultry quite easily. But in humans we see lower numbers, and that to me suggests that the zoonotic risk has decreased."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WHO confirms bird flu death in Mexico, experts want to test America's 40 million cows
Common sugar substitute linked to increased risk of heart attack, stroke
Childhood obesity linked to lower IQ, higher depression
'Let's raise awareness by asking: can men get ovarian cancer?'
State superintendent tells school districts to ignore Parents Bill of Rights law
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×