WHO confirms bird flu death in Mexico, experts want to test America's 40 million cows

(ZEROHEDGE) – The World Health Organization confirmed the first human death linked to avian influenza in Mexico, involving a 59-year-old with no prior history of handling poultry or other animals. This comes as bird flu has been spreading across North America and other regions of the world, infecting various types of animals and humans.

Earlier Wednesday, Dutch virologist Dr. Marion Koopmans wrote on X, "The expanding list of wild mammals affected by the (global) epizootic of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This data is for the U.S. Adding mice to the list (the blue circle in New Mexico)."

Koopmans also published a USDA map showing bird flu detections in an ever-expanding list of mammals. STAT News recently spoke with Dutch virologist Ron Fouchier, a leading expert on the bird flu, who provided some insight into the outbreak: "You have massive outbreaks in wild birds. It spreads over into poultry quite easily. But in humans we see lower numbers, and that to me suggests that the zoonotic risk has decreased."

