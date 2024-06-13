Congress subpoenas Biden appointees on election interference

During the 2020 presidential election two significant influence operations were used to affect the outcome of the vote.

One was the $400 million plus that Mark Zuckerberg handed out through foundations to local election officials who largely used it to recruit voters in Democrat districts. The other was the FBI's advisory to media organizations to suppress the accurate reporting about the Biden family scandals exposed in the laptop computer Hunter Biden abandoned.

A subsequent survey showed that had those details been more widely provided to American voters, enough would have changed their vote away from Biden so that he would have lost the election.

Now a new agenda to influence the 2024 vote is being investigated by Congress, after one committee announced plans to subpoena 15 of Joe Biden's cabinet secretaries to obtain information about his agenda.

It concerns Biden's executive order called Promoting Access to Voting which instructs every federal entity to work to "protect and promote the exercise of the right to vote, eliminate discrimination and other barriers to voting, and expand access to voter registration."

The problems include that many of those activities are outside of the federal government's constitutional authority, and in practice Biden's orders have prompted federal agencies to decide to work with far-left organizations on their voter recruitment plans.

Now Fox News reports that Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., chief of the Committee on House Administration, is issuing subpoenas to 15 of Biden's top appointees for their detailed plans for carrying out his orders.

"The committee has concerns about the implementation of E.O. 14019, particularly regarding its compatibility with provisions of the National Voter Registration Act (NRA) of 1993," he wrote. "Congress delegates to federal agencies specific functions and missions, which by law they are required to follow. Congress's delegation of authority to HUD does not include using funds and resources to provide Americans with voter registration materials."

He explained Biden's order, E.O. 14019 "requires every federal agency to submit a strategic plan outlining how the agency can promote voter registration and voter participation."

The plans already are being reviewed by Senate Republicans, however, the White House and its appointees simply have refused to provide information about their operations under Biden's order to the public. Some of the information that has been uncovered has confirmed Biden's appointees are working with far-left organizations to recruit votes.

Steil noted the problems could be significant.

"Over the last few months, some agencies have taken actions that were likely outlined in their strategic plans. Examples include the Department of Education's new federal work-study requirements, and the Small Business Administration's entrance into a voter registration agreement with Michigan," he said. "Both of those actions and the actions of other agencies raise substantial questions and concerns, some of which may be answered by access to the strategic plans drafted by the agencies."

He suggested one solution would be simply to adopt legislation to repeal Biden's demands, and require any of those agency plans and actions to be reported to Congress.

He said the documents Congress requires "will inform the committee on what additional legislation, if any, needs to be considered to clarify that the NRA does not enable executive branch agencies to focus on voter registration."

The letters, the report said, are going to the Department of Commerce, Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Justice Department, Department of Education, Department of Energy, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Department of Interior, Department of Labor, Office of Management and Budget, Department of State, Department of Transportation, Treasury Department and the Department of Agriculture."

Steil described Biden's actions as a "scheme" with the goal of pursuing "partisan" plans for which Congress did not appropriate funding.

"Elections are partisan, but our election administration should never be partisan. Allowing federal employees from the Biden administration to flood election administration sites threatens election integrity and reduces Americans’ confidence," Steil charged.

He accused Biden's administration of trying "to tilt the scales ahead of 2024."

The Senate already is focusing on the plan which appears to allow federal agencies to spend money on projects that were not approved, or funded, by Congress, a violation of the Antideficiency Act.

