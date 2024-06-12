Congressman plans to address Pelosi's J6 confession with new report

After ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was revealed, on video, to have admitted responsibility for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, and she went into a full meltdown claiming her own words were "revisionist history," it's not hard to predict the next event.

It's that members of the current Congress will "submit our own report" on what has happened.

The blowup is over that day's events, which included a rally by President Donald Trump. From there, a few thousand people went to the nearby Capitol, and a few hundred rioted and vandalized parts of the building.

The Department of Justice, following the Democrats' claims that it was an actual "insurrection," with plans to take over the government, its economy, its foreign policy, its military and more, have arrested, charged and even convicted more than 1,000 people at the scene that day, some for no more than walking into the building past security guards holding the doors open for them.

Subsequently, Pelosi assembled a partisan committee to investigate, but what it did essentially was to orchestrate testimony and evidence to try to blame the events on Trump.

Trump had offered to have thousands of National Guard troops in attendance to prevent violence, but his offer was rejected by leaders in Congress.

Now there's the video showing Pelosi admitting she was at fault for not being prepared.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk explained, "It did show me that at least the speaker herself, admitted that they were not prepared. … If she didn’t know that they were even requested, then who in her staff or who was it that would not approve the request for the National Guard? … It is surprising to me that she did say, 'Hey, I am taking responsibility for this,' then the select committee spends $18 million, trying to say that it was Trump’s responsibility that the National Guard wasn’t there and that the Capitol was breached."

He said the current Congress can't just go in and retract what another Congress stated.

"But there are some things that we can do to submit our own report. Also, bring out the disparities and the contradictions and the falsehoods that are in the Select Committee’s report, and at least make some type of sense of Congress that this report is not reliable. It was biased, it was a political hack job, and that the American people and the history books should not take this as is any factual account of what happened that day."

A report in the Arizona Sun Times explained Ohio GOP Rep. Warren Davidson also said the video footage, which was recorded by Pelosi’s daughter for an HBO documentary, counters the committee’s report.

"What we didn’t do is find out the truth about what actually happened on January 6," he said on the "Just the News, No Noise," television show. "What Nancy Pelosi created was a sham partisan committee that was designed to cover up the failures … [of] what happened on the Capitol grounds. How was it that protesters were able to even breach the security of the Capitol and go through the Capitol."

When video of her emerged, Pelosi claimed her own words were "revisionist history."

FACT: Trump requested the National Guard be ready before J6. Nancy Pelosi declined and now there’s video of her taking responsibility for the riot that ensued. Nothing was revised, Nancy. pic.twitter.com/uGFdAwinAD — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) June 11, 2024

The earlier video showed her admitting fault, even after she spent three years and some $20 million trying to blame Trump.

Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump. NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED: "I take responsibility." WATCH: pic.twitter.com/95a0totTWB — Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) June 10, 2024

It was the House Oversight Subcommittee that released the video, announcing: "Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump. NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED: 'I take responsibility.'"

Pelosi charged, at the time, "This is ridiculous. You’re going to ask me in the middle of the thing when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff that should we call the Capitol police — I mean the National Guard? Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?"

A Post-Millennial report explains she was talking from the back seat of a car.

Politico explained the footage was shot by Pelosi's documentary filmmaker daughter, Alexandra, who created the HBO documentary "The Insurrectionist Next Door" about Jan. 6.

A report months ago explained the events that day were, in fact, Pelosi's fault, according to President Trump.

The report at that time said Trump said, "Pelosi was 'responsible for Jan. 6,' the day when the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a mob."

Trump at the time told NBC that Pelosi, who was in charge of security for the Capitol, "turned down a request for 10,000 soldiers to be stationed at the Capitol. He contended that had the soldiers been deployed as requested, the events of January 6th could have been averted."

