Congresswoman charges 'elder abuse' responsible for Biden's catastrophic debate

Joe Biden's performance in the presidential debate this week revealed him to be a senior citizen without a firm grasp on thought, words, or policy. Even facts.

And there's one person to blame for the situation that involved a senior American politician becoming a laughingstock.

Jill Biden.

That's according to U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., who was quoted in a report by the Cowboy State Daily that, "What Jill Biden and the Biden campaign did to Joe Biden tonight — rolling him out on stage to engage in a battle of wits while unarmed — is elder abuse, plain and simple."

Democrats, in fact, have openly been wondering whether they need to replace Biden on the 2024 ticket, a move with which he has said he will not cooperate.

"No one who saw him in the 2020 debates would recognize him as the same man, because he is a ghost of his former self," Hageman said.

She explained, "We’ve seen Biden mumble and misstep his way through three-and-a-half years of this presidency and no amount of lies or distortion of facts will distract voters from sending him permanently back to Delaware on Nov. 5. Joe Biden has failed … for over 50 years. It is time to put him out to pasture so that we can reclaim our country."

The report noted people on social media were shocked by how weak and raspy Biden's voice sounded. And he walked with frailty, stumbled over his words and lost his train of thought over and over.

"Americans saw for themselves that Joe Biden is weak and not up to the job," U.S. Sen. John Barrasso told the publication. "The contrast is clear. President Trump offers real solutions to get our economy off life support and bring real relief by lowering prices for Wyoming families. He is ready to get our country back on track."

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis said, "I am gravely concerned for what another Biden term would mean for the Cowboy State. In tonight’s debate, President Trump showed how he would move our country forward and improve people’s lives. Meanwhile, President Biden promised to continue business as usual — including his attacks on domestic energy production to appease radical climate extremists."

