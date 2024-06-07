Couple banned from adopting because they're conservative Christians wins 1st battle in court

(LIFENEWS) – A religious couple in Massachusetts took the Commonwealth to court for banning them from welcoming vulnerable children into their home through the Commonwealth’s foster care program.

In Burke v. Walsh, Mike and Kitty Burke wanted to foster and someday adopt children in need of a family. Even though Massachusetts has a foster care crisis, state officials refused to let the Burkes foster any children in the state.

The reason was their religious beliefs about marriage, sexuality, and gender. With the help of Becket, the Burkes are asking the court to ensure that qualified families no longer suffer for their religious beliefs and that vulnerable children are given a loving home.

