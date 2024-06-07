A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

Couple banned from adopting because they're conservative Christians wins 1st battle in court

At issue is religious beliefs about marriage, sexuality, gender

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 7, 2024 at 11:29am

(LIFENEWS) – A religious couple in Massachusetts took the Commonwealth to court for banning them from welcoming vulnerable children into their home through the Commonwealth’s foster care program.

In Burke v. Walsh, Mike and Kitty Burke wanted to foster and someday adopt children in need of a family. Even though Massachusetts has a foster care crisis, state officials refused to let the Burkes foster any children in the state.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The reason was their religious beliefs about marriage, sexuality, and gender. With the help of Becket, the Burkes are asking the court to ensure that qualified families no longer suffer for their religious beliefs and that vulnerable children are given a loving home.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'The Chosen' climbs to no. 1 in Apple TV app store as season 4 debuts
Couple banned from adopting because they're conservative Christians wins 1st battle in court
World's 50 best restaurants for 2024 revealed
Dolly Parton developing Broadway musical based on her life story
Pat Sajak says goodbye to 'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in emotional video
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×