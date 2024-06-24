'Cover his tracks?': New White House official deletes thousands of controversial tweets

(FOX NEWS) -- A recently promoted White House official whose resurfaced social media posts ignited backlash over the weekend is now deleting thousands of those tweets, Fox News Digital has learned.

Tyler Cherry, who was promoted earlier this month as an associate communications director at the White House, after more than three years at the Department of Interior working for Secretary Deb Haaland, deleted almost 2,500 posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to the Social Blade analytics website.

Cherry deleted 2,496 tweets between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to Social Blade. However, the number is likely much higher because the only visible post on Cherry's personal X account is his response to his resurfaced posts. The former Interior official spoke out Sunday following a social media firestorm about his old posts that attacked police, criticized Republicans, and spewed anti-Israel rhetoric.

