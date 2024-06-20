A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Customers of major bank reporting wave of wire fraud in their accounts

Financial giant won't make good on looted funds

Published June 20, 2024 at 3:59pm
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:59pm

(WALL STREET ON PARADE) – On January 29, Anne Marie Murphy and two of her colleagues at law firm Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP in Santa Monica, California filed a lawsuit in Superior Court on behalf of a 76-year old widow, Diane Artemis Yaffe.

Scammers had tricked Ms. Yaffe into making seven wire transfers out of her Chase Bank account, which tallied up to the astonishing sum of $1.8 million, or the bulk of her funds at the time.

There are three things which jump out of the factual details in the case that would appear to be legally problematic for Chase Bank – the federally-insured, retail banking unit of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. First, the six figure wires were completely out-of-character for this elderly client. Second, the huge sums were being wired out of the country. Third, the funds that Chase Bank wired were originally at Bank of America and were only transferred to Chase Bank because Bank of America had the good sense to refuse to make the wire transfers for this elderly widow.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







