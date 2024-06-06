Dad stopping superintendent from shaking daughter's hand at graduation sparks cries of racism

(NEW YORK POST) – A Wisconsin father was caught on camera shoving aside a school administrator to stop him from shaking his daughter’s hand during her high school graduation — an incident some are saying appears racially charged.

“That’s my daughter,” the father, who is white, was heard saying as he leaped to the graduation stage and shoved aside Baraboo School District Superintendent Rainey Briggs, who is black, in late May. “I don’t want her touching him,” the father continued in the footage as he pushed Briggs aside – just moments before his daughter was to shake his hand as she received her diploma.

Briggs was heard telling the father to take his hands off him, while the daughter and others on stage looked on with alarm and confusion. The father was escorted out of the building and was later charged with disorderly conduct, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

