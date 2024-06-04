A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dallas Jenkins' candid response to controversy, 'The Chosen' legacy, and biggest lesson he's learned

'We're talking about the Savior of the world'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 4, 2024 at 5:30pm
On the set of "The Chosen," from left, Kian Kavousi as James, George Harrison Xanthis as John, director Dallas Jenkins, and Jonathan Roumie as Jesus. (YouTube screenshot)

On the set of "The Chosen," from left, Kian Kavousi as James, George Harrison Xanthis as John, director Dallas Jenkins, and Jonathan Roumie as Jesus.

(FAITHWIRE) -- The creator of “The Chosen,” the hit TV show about Jesus and his followers, hopes the series’ lasting legacy is one focused on helping people know and “love Jesus more.”

“We’re seeing people all over the world [who are] telling us, ‘I know Jesus more. I love Jesus more. I’m reading my Bible more than ever because of the show,'” creator and director Dallas Jenkins told CBN News. “If that continues, there’s nothing greater than that.”

Jenkins, who spoke Sunday on the red carpet at the KLOVE Fan Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, also addressed some of the lessons he’s learned while making “The Chosen” over the past seven years.

Read the full story ›

