Dallas Jenkins' candid response to controversy, 'The Chosen' legacy, and biggest lesson he's learned

(FAITHWIRE) -- The creator of “The Chosen,” the hit TV show about Jesus and his followers, hopes the series’ lasting legacy is one focused on helping people know and “love Jesus more.”

“We’re seeing people all over the world [who are] telling us, ‘I know Jesus more. I love Jesus more. I’m reading my Bible more than ever because of the show,'” creator and director Dallas Jenkins told CBN News. “If that continues, there’s nothing greater than that.”

Jenkins, who spoke Sunday on the red carpet at the KLOVE Fan Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, also addressed some of the lessons he’s learned while making “The Chosen” over the past seven years.

