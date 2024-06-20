Dallas Jenkins defense 'The Chosen' plot twist claiming 'Jesus does allow suffering'

(CROSSWALK) – The creator and director of The Chosen is defending a Season 4 plot twist that has sparked pushback from some fans, saying in a live stream this week it was included in the series to convey a biblical truth: “Jesus does allow suffering.” (Warning: Spoilers ahead.) The plot twist occurs at the end of Season 4, Episode 3, when a Roman official, Quintus, grows irate at his inability to capture Jesus in a large crowd and begins swinging a sword. In his anger, Quintus stabs Ramah, the fiancee of the apostle Thomas in the series. Quintus then flees the scene.

With Ramah lying on the ground, bleeding and dying, she urges Thomas to “stay with” Jesus. Thomas then pleads with Jesus to raise her back to life. A tearful Jesus expresses remorse but responds, “It is not her time. I love you, Thomas. He loves you. I’m so sorry.” Moments later, the credits appear on the screen.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The scene ignited a debate among fans when the episode aired in theaters and is receiving renewed attention now that Season 4 is streaming. Dallas Jenkins, the series’ creator and director, addressed the debate during a livestream Sunday after the episode had its streaming debut.

Read the full story ›