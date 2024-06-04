A Nebraska woman who was pronounced dead in hospice care and transported to a funeral home came back to life and was brought to a hospital where she died a second time.

Constance Glantz, 74, was pronounced dead for a second time on Monday at 4 p.m., according to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin.

"It's a very unusual case," Houchin said at a Monday news conference. "Been doing this 31 years and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point before."

Glantz had been taken to the Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home, where an employee noticed her breathing and immediately dialed 9-1-1 just two hours after she was said to be deceased.

An autopsy has been ordered by Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon, and the investigation is ongoing.

Houchin indicated officials at the funeral home have been cooperating with law enforcement in the probe.

"I also want to state in our investigation that the funeral home did nothing wrong. They are the ones that found that she was still alive," Houchin said.

KOLN-TV reported: "Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home at 11:43 a.m. on Monday. The caller said CPR was in progress for a 74-year-old woman.

"Earlier, around 9:45 a.m., Glantz had been pronounced dead by staff at The Mulberry nursing home in Waverly. She had been in hospice, and nursing staff were expecting her to pass away, according to Houchin.

"Funeral home staff transported the woman back to Lincoln. While preparing her body for funeral arrangements, a staff member noticed she was still breathing and called 9-1-1.

"Lincoln Fire and Rescue transported Glantz to the hospital where she died hours later."

