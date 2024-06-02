Deaths of COVID-vaxxed labeled non-vaxxed, government data confirms

(VIGILANT NEWS) – Data out of the U.K. from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for mortality rates in 2021 indicated a large spike in deaths for the non-Covid vaccinated, seemingly indicating that not taking the vaccine led to higher death rates, however it has been discovered that the dead’s vaccination status had been altered. A study of the U.K. data has indicated systematic miscategorisations of vaccination status.

“At first glance the ONS data suggest that, in each of the older age groups, all-cause mortality is lower in the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. This conclusion is cast into doubt upon closer inspection of the data due to a range of fundamental inconsistencies and anomalies in the data. Whatever the explanations for these are, it is clear that the data is both unreliable and misleading,” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section.

“…the larger story is miscategorization bias. People who received Covid shots and then died were labelled as “unvaccinated.” THAT’S the story. And that’s why “unvaccinated” deaths spiked immediately after the vaccine rollout. That’s how they hid Covid vaccine deaths and kept the rollout going,” Dr. Toby Rogers said on X (formally Twitter).

