A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election PoliticsWND MEDIA

Debate moderator's husband is one of 51 spies who lied about Hunter laptop to steal election

'She was married to Trump-bashing Russiagate conspiracist'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 25, 2024 at 12:19pm
Jeremy Bash, the former husband of Dana Bash, is one of the 51 spies who lied to the American public about the Hunter Biden laptop being Russian misinformation. Dana Bash wilL co-host the CNN presidential debate this week.

Jeremy Bash, the former husband of Dana Bash, is one of the 51 spies who lied to the American public about the Hunter Biden laptop being Russian misinformation. Dana Bash wilL co-host the CNN presidential debate this week.

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

Far left CNN will host the first presidential debate on Thursday night between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Trump-haters Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will “moderate” the debate.

There is no word yet if CNN has leaked the questions early to Joe Biden’s camp like they did for Hillary Clinton.

Breaking – Donna Brazile Finally Admits She Forwarded Town Hall Questions In Advance to Hillary

Moderator Dana Bash is not without controversy. Bash's former husband is an attorney and former Chief of Staff at the CIA.

Does CNN's Dana Bash have an anti-Trump bias?

And, Jeremy Bash is one of the notorious 51 liars from the intel community who signed a letter in 2020 claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. Bash and the others obviously knew this was a lie.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Jeremy Bash currently serves as national security analyst for NBC News and its cable division, MSNBC.

Roger Stone asks, "How can CNN debate moderator Dana Bash be impartial questioning Trump, she was married to Trump-bashing Russiagate conspiracist, Biden donor and Brennan aide JEREMY BASH who signed 2020 intel statement falsely insisting Hunter's laptop was Russian disinformation."

More...

Trump should call her out.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Unsealed docs: Top gender medical org twisting science for politics, colluding with Biden official
Hunter Biden's law license suspended after guilty verdict
Debate moderator's husband is one of 51 spies who lied about Hunter laptop to steal election
James Carville: 'If Trump wins' and replaces liberal justice, U.S. will officially become 'theocracy'
U.S. sent nearly $100 million to EcoHealth Alliance
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×