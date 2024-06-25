Debate moderator's husband is one of 51 spies who lied about Hunter laptop to steal election

By Jim Hoft

Far left CNN will host the first presidential debate on Thursday night between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Trump-haters Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will “moderate” the debate.

There is no word yet if CNN has leaked the questions early to Joe Biden’s camp like they did for Hillary Clinton.

Moderator Dana Bash is not without controversy. Bash's former husband is an attorney and former Chief of Staff at the CIA.

And, Jeremy Bash is one of the notorious 51 liars from the intel community who signed a letter in 2020 claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. Bash and the others obviously knew this was a lie.

Jeremy Bash currently serves as national security analyst for NBC News and its cable division, MSNBC.

Roger Stone asks, "How can CNN debate moderator Dana Bash be impartial questioning Trump, she was married to Trump-bashing Russiagate conspiracist, Biden donor and Brennan aide JEREMY BASH who signed 2020 intel statement falsely insisting Hunter's laptop was Russian disinformation."

How can CNN debate moderator Dana Bash be impartial questioning Trump, she was married to Trump-bashing Russiagate conspiracist, Biden donor and Brennan aide JEREMY BASH who signed 2020 intel statement falsely insisting Hunter's laptop was Russian disinformation. pic.twitter.com/xJGhML5E2g — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) June 25, 2024

Reminder: CNN debate moderator Dana Bash's husband, Jeremy Bash, was one of the 51 IC members who signed onto the infamous Hunter Biden hoax letter pic.twitter.com/NZ8oVVCUoH — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 25, 2024

Trump should call her out.

