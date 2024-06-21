Defense Department sued over killing 'Duty, Honor, Country' slogan

A government watchdog, observing what could be a step in the transition of West Point to "Wokey" Point, has sued the Department of Defense over the decision to kill the "Duty, Honor, Country" slogan at the military academy.

"Given the woke virus infecting West Point, deleting the words 'Duty, Honor, Country' from its mission statement has sparked justified concern about what the Army's rising leadership is being taught at the United States Military Academy," explained Judicial Watch chief Tom Fitton.

"And the unlawful stonewalling of the release of records about the issue makes matters worse."

Well folks, its come to this-The U.S. Military Academy at West Point has dropped the motto 'Duty, Honor, Country' from its mission statement, as veterans' slam 'progressive ideology' for eroding tradition. pic.twitter.com/8aIo8WYsFc — Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) March 14, 2024

The organization has brought a Freedom of Information Act legal challenge against Defense over documents and emails regarding the decision to censor "Duty, Honor, Country" from a mission statement.

Academy officials had been asked, but refused, to respond to a request for the information.

The watchdog wants documents that formed the basis for the decision, and emails among those who made the decision.

It was Supt. Steven Gilland who announced the change in the statement, which long had read, "To educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the Nation as an officer in the United States Army.”

The woke version now is, "To build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets to be commissioned leaders of character committed to the Army Values and ready for a lifetime of service to the Army and Nation."

No explanation was offered for the censorship.

It was only a year ago that Judicial Watch exposed records from the United States Air Force Academy, a component of the United States Department of Defense, which included instructional materials and emails that address topics such as Critical Race Theory, "white privilege," and Black Lives Matter, the organization reported.

The Washington Examiner commented, "Gilland said the change was developed over a year and a half and better explains the role of West Point. He also said the school is still dedicated to 'Duty, Honor, Country,' even if the words are not in the mission statement. The change outraged conservatives who have watched as the military becomes more politically correct. Fox host Pete Hegseth has been so alarmed at the changes that the military veteran just published a hit book on the subject, 'The War On Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free,' which debuted as a New York Times bestseller."

