Dem in Congress literally sings 'Hallelujah' in response to Trump verdict

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Monday sang “Hallelujah” in response to a question about her thoughts on the conviction of former President Donald Trump and attacked impoverished Americans who contributed to him following the guilty verdict.

A Manhattan jury recently convicted Trump of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, with the former president’s campaign announcing it raised $54.8 million in roughly 24 hours after the verdict. Crockett on “The Breakfast Club” radio show expressed glee about the verdict itself, but also appeared to have concerns that the conviction has led to the former president raising so much money.

WATCH:

Dem Rep Literally Sings ‘Hallelujah’ In Response To Trump Verdict, Slams ‘Broke People’ Donating To Him pic.twitter.com/mC63TvONkE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 10, 2024



“Am I allowed to sing? Hallelujah,” Crockett sang in response to a question about what she thinks of the verdict and whether it’s positive or negative. “Listen … I mean, I guess it made it worse since those broke people decided that they was going to give they last $5 and donate to him and crash his website to the extent that he got a bunch more money just to pay for his appeals process, not to go into the election.”

Soon after the verdict, Trump’s donation page displayed a 500 error stating “something went wrong” as contributions flooded in.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I think that for a lot of us who have seen him playing in our face and having the audacity to say, ‘I’m going to play in your face and I’m going to get away with it,’ which is what he’s always said to us even before he ever got caught up. I think that it was a good moment for white privilege to recognize that you can get the smoke too in this country,” she added. “But I also think that it’s a really sad moment in our country because we really are only a two-party system. For those that don’t know, a third-party person ain’t going to win the presidency, at least not this term, right? Like, you’re not even going to get on all of the ballots to be able to get, like, there’s a lot of reasons. So, they’re not going to win.”

Trump’s advantage against President Joe Biden with likely voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina expands when independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., independent Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are on the ballot, according to a Cook Political Report/BSG/GS Strategy Group survey. Kennedy, the leading third-party candidate, has only achieved the qualifications for ballot access in four states thus far, Axios reported in May.

Trump and the Republican National Committee collectively obtained $141 million in May, campaign officials disclosed shortly after the guilty verdict, according to The New York Times.

“So, it’s between Joe and it’s between Trump,” Crockett continued. “And the fact that we have someone who has 34 felony counts worth of convictions, and literally there’s places, Eric Swalwell just brought this up in committee. He’s like, it’s a whole list of countries you can’t even go to. So how are you going to be the leader of the free world and you not even allowed to step foot in certain countries because you’re a convicted felon?”

Trump is currently leading Biden by .8% nationally in the presidential election, according to the RealClearPolling average.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!