Dem Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announces pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas announced that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer Sunday.

Jackson Lee, who has been in office since 1995, made the announcement in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Texas representative did not elaborate on the severity of her diagnosis or course of treatment but said that her team of doctors had created the “best possible plan.”

“My doctors confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer,” Jackson Lee wrote. “I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year. I am confident my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease. The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me.”

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee issued the Following Statement: pic.twitter.com/1WnKAN2CQs — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 3, 2024

Jackson Lee stated that she intended to continue her work in Congress while noting that she may be “occasionally absent” due to treatments, according to the press release.

“To the constituents of the 18th Congressional District: Serving as your representative in Congress for 30 years is one of my greatest honors,” she wrote in the press release. “Your hopes and aspirations inspire my efforts on behalf of our community every day. As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect.”

Jackson Lee recently lost her bid to become Houston’s mayor in December after leaked audio recordings revealed that she had called some members of her staff “fuck ups” and questioned their intelligence. The Texas representative is currently running for reelection and beat out her Democratic primary opponent, Amanda Edwards, in March, according to the Texas Tribune.

Jackson Lee’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

