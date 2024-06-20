Dem strategist wants White House to force media to help Biden's campaign

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic strategist James Carville in a Thursday podcast episode called for President Joe Biden’s White House to help establish a way to compel the media to help defeat former President Donald Trump.

The New York Times’ executive editor Joe Kahn in May said his publication’s duty is to cover what Americans care about rather than what benefits Biden and hurts Trump, with the president’s close aides reportedly urging officials to criticize the NYT’s coverage since they believe the election is “existential” for the nation. Carville on “Politics War Room” suggested the White House go a step further by telling the media more specifically what to cover and “have some kind of enforcement mechanism” to do so.

LISTEN:

“I call it the problem of the mosquito in a news colony,” Carville said. “You got to pick a spot, alright, and there’s so many things about Trump. He’s crooked, he’s treasonous, he uses racism, he’s incompetent, he’s vulgar, he’s a sexual predator. By the way, twenty-six women have credibly accused him of sexual improprieties, alright. But you get one and the next day it’s something else, and you’re jumping around.”

“There has to be, and this is where I fault the White House. The president needs to give a speech in fifteen minutes, and they poll, and they know. I mean, don’t kid yourself, they know exactly. Tell us what negative to accentuate. And then you can have some kind of enforcement mechanism. Hopefully, we get this in the debate, that there’s a coherent line of attack coming out of Biden against Trump, so that we can all pick it up. But then one segment on MSNBC is in one place, the Times columnist, you know, Krugman, is in another place and E. J. Dionne somewhere else and Eugene Robinson is over there. And it’s ten different people in ten different places and that’s not effective.”

“I completely agree,” said co-host Al Hunt, who previously was reporter, bureau chief, and executive Washington editor at The Wall Street Journal.

Carville recently took issue with Kahn’s approach and urged media outlets to boost their “slanted coverage” of Trump to help ensure the former president does not secure reelection in 2024.

“I don’t have anything against slanted coverage,” he said. “I really don’t … I would have something against it at most other times in American history, but not right now. ---- your objectivity. The real objectivity in this country right now is we’re either going to have a Constitution or we’re not.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

