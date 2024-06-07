Democrat candidate for Congress insists MAGA supporters need 're-education'

A Democrat candidate for Congress is being offered a bit of advice from the Gateway Pundit after announcing her desire for "MAGA" supporters to be sent to a "re-education camp," after the 2024 election," even if Democrats see a "resounding blue wave."

The advice is for Paula Collins, who is seeking the seat for New York's 21st district.

"Psst, Collins: you’re not supposed to say that out loud. Democrats are expected to act as 'defenders of democracy' and pledge unity before cracking down on their political enemies," the report said.

It was Fox News that revealed Collins' agenda.

She "suggested" those opponents to Democrats "should attend a 're-education camp' after the 2024 election — even if Democrats see a 'resounding blue wave,'" the report said.

Collins' comments came at a public Zoom townhall, the report said.

"Even if we were to have a resounding blue wave come through, as many of us would like, putting it all back together again after we’ve gone through this MAGA nightmare and re-educating basically, which, that sounds like a rather, a re-education camp. I don’t think we really want call it that," she said.

"I’m sure we can find another way to phrase it," she covered for herself.

"We currently have lawmakers, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, who mis-quote or mis-understand the law," Collins told Fox News Digital. "Even if MAGA were to be resoundingly defeated, we would need to engage in widespread civics education, which both red and blue voters acknowledge has been slipping in recent years."

She claimed there's a basic misunderstanding of the different routes in the justice system, the state system and the federal. She actually is seeking Stefanik's seat.

Stefanik's senior adviser, Alex DeGrasse, noted Collins' agenda is offensive to many.

"This radical New York City Democrat Socialist who literally is renting a bed and breakfast room in NY-21 was caught on tape saying she wants to force Trump voters through 're-education camps.' Everyone knows she will be defeated by Elise Stefanik by a historic margin."

The Gateway Pundit jumped on Collins' comments, explaining she "spilled the beans and revealed the complete Marxist nightmare likely in store for fans of President Trump if Democrats win in November."

