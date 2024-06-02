A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics WorldINVASION USA

Some Democrats are distancing themselves from Biden border policies

President expected to advance an executive action next month on the border

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 2, 2024 at 4:27pm

(JUST THE NEWS) – Earlier this month, news reports suggested Democrats were preparing to launch an “aggressive new immigration strategy” ahead of the election, The Center Square reported. Included in the strategy was an attempt to pass a so-called bipartisan border security bill advanced last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, which failed.

Within a few months of the November election, some Democrats are distancing themselves from President Joe Biden’s border policies even as he is expected to advance an executive action next month on the border.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Six Senate Democrats and independents joined Republicans to block the so-called Senate border security bill last week in a 50-43 vote. The vote was procedural to allow the bill to be heard.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Some Democrats are distancing themselves from Biden border policies
Mexican president hands Biden immigration gift during election year
Dinesh D'Souza's film '2,000 Mules' removed from all platforms
Global cocoa shortage much worse than previously forecast
Biden's war on Medicare
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×