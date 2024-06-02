Some Democrats are distancing themselves from Biden border policies

(JUST THE NEWS) – Earlier this month, news reports suggested Democrats were preparing to launch an “aggressive new immigration strategy” ahead of the election, The Center Square reported. Included in the strategy was an attempt to pass a so-called bipartisan border security bill advanced last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, which failed.

Within a few months of the November election, some Democrats are distancing themselves from President Joe Biden’s border policies even as he is expected to advance an executive action next month on the border.

Six Senate Democrats and independents joined Republicans to block the so-called Senate border security bill last week in a 50-43 vote. The vote was procedural to allow the bill to be heard.

