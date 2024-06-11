Dems 'bingeing' on 'intoxicating' lawfare, like drunks on alcohol

A constitutional expert is warning that Democrats are "bingeing" on their lawfare campaigns against President Donald Trump, like drunks on alcohol.

The comparison isn't a good look for Democrats, but Jonathan Turley, a longtime liberal and professor at George Washington University, charged, "Lawfare is nothing if not intoxicating for Democratic politicians."

The comments were triggered a decision by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin to join the "lawfare frenzy."

"The conviction of Trump on 34 felonies has either thrilled or repelled citizens. For many of us, it is a sign of the degradation of our legal system. Even the chief CNN legal analyst has acknowledged that Bragg contorted the law to bring the recent case against former President Donald Trump in an unprecedented prosecution," explained Turley, who has testified before Congress as an expert on the Constitution.

"Yet, the use of the legal system for political purposes is clearly popular in New York where people were literally dancing in the street outside of the courthouse after the recent verdict against Trump. Now Platkin’s office has announced that it is 'reviewing' whether to pull the liquor licenses for Trump golf clubs since he is now convicted of felonies in New York."



Trump's conviction in a court run by Juan Merchan, who insisted on keeping the case even though his daughter was fundraising off her father's courtroom decisions as the case developed, is under appeal. Further, there are unresolved allegations of juror misconduct, based on a social media statement from someone who said a "cousin" had confirmed the conviction before it happened.

Turley noted, "Many of us have expressed alarm at the politicization of the criminal justice system in New York by figures such as Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg."

He explained the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control was looking at Merchan's court result regarding Trump's liquor licenses for the Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck, Lamington Farm Club, and Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia in Pine Hill.

That review is based on the vague and dated law governing crimes of "moral turpitude."

He noted, "Even the New Jersey Alcoholic Beverage Control handbook notes that in 'some instances, it may be unclear whether a conviction involves an element of moral turpitude.' Yet, Trump has a way to bringing clarity for his critics whenever they must chose between politics and principle."

He said for Democrats, "it seems that any act by Trump is by definition base, vile, and depraved."

"The piling on of investigations and charges by Democratic officials has reinforced Trump’s long narrative of a weaponization of the legal system against him and his supporters. Polling shows that most citizens view some of these cases as political prosecutions and that they are having diminishing impact on voter preferences. Yet, they remain thrilling for Democratic voters who lionize prosecutors who come up with novel or unprecedented avenues to hammer Trump or hit his businesses. It does not seem to matter that removing the liquor licenses of these clubs can endanger thousands of jobs of citizens or chill other businesses in considering investments in New York or New Jersey."

Other Democrat lawfare activists have brought other cases against Trump over his business operations, his business records, his presidential papers, even his comments about the 2020 election, all in what appears to be an effort to defeat Trump before the 2024 election, so he cannot be in a position to take Joe Biden out of the White House and disrupt Democrat control of the American government, economy and more.

