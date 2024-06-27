Analyst: Biden is meeting Trump in debate because CIA interfered in 2020 vote

Incumbent Joe Biden, a Democrat, is meeting Republican President Donald Trump on a campaign debate stage tonight in Atlanta because the CIA interfered in the 2020 vote, suggests an analysis by Miranda Devine in the New York Post.

She determined that the CIA, with the famed "Spies Who Lie" letter, "made Biden the president."

Without that interference Biden might not be running for re-election and thus might not be on the debate stage, as he would have been out of government during these recent years, as he's aged from 78 toward his soon-to-be 82. Nor would President Trump be on stage, because without that interference he would soon be finishing his second term.

Devine explained, "It is chilling to contemplate that, if it had not been for the malign intervention of the CIA in the 2020 election, Donald Trump would have won a second term and the wars currently raging in Ukraine and Gaza would never have happened."

She said we now see the evidence that "the CIA staged a domestic disinformation campaign to protect its favored candidate, the decrepit and pliable Joe Biden, from the political consequences of his corruption."

She cites reports that ex-CIA chief Gina Haspel "was in on the 'Dirty 51' letter in October 2020 that falsely claimed Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation."

In fact, all of the details about all of the Biden family scandals revealed in that laptop are true, as even the federal government used it as evidence in the recent trial in which Hunter Biden was convicted of gun law felonies.

Devine explained a congressional investigation revealed Haspel "was made aware of the 'Spies Who Lie' letter that claimed The Post's reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election."

In fact, the FBI also interfered, advising publications to suppress the reporting on the laptop scandals, and polling after the election showed that that one undue influence likely made Biden the president, and cost Trump re-election, as enough voters said they would have withheld their support for Biden had they know the facts to change the outcome.

The revelation, from CIA former chief operating officer Andrew Makridis to congressional investigators, "will go down in history as an act of sabotage against the American people by a rogue intelligence agency," she said.

She noted that the evidence now shows that the CIA itself, "not just 51 retired intelligence officials," "colluded with the Biden campaign on the eve of the 2020 election to discredit the New York Post’s reporting of Biden’s involvement in his family’s international influence-peddling scheme, as documented on his crackhead son’s abandoned computer."

Makridis testified he was given a draft version of that letter, which falsely claimed the reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop scandals, was Russian disinformation, and recognized it as political, so he "walked across the hall from his office to inform" Haspel.

The letter lying about the laptop was triggered by Antony Blinken, then Biden's adviser and now secretary of state.

The letter was orchestrated to come out just as Biden could use it as a talking point against Trump on the issue of the Biden family influence peddling.

"Makridis has since walked back his testimony to say that he might not have shown the letter to Haspel but only to her deputy," Devine reported. "The fact is that Haspel is culpable when it comes to her proximity to anti-Trump dirty tricks, beginning with Russiagate under her mentor Brennan, CIA director under President Barack Obama."

In fact, Devine's report explained how Haspel was part of the birth of Russiagate, having been CIA's London station chief under Brennan.

Further, she refused to provide information to senators who asked for details of Russiagate, and then "successfully blocked the release of a 'binder' of evidence on Russiagate that had been ordered declassified by Trump."

Devine noted, "The CIA’s election interference in 2020 was aided and abetted by the FBI, which warned social media companies about an impending 'hack and leak' operation by Russia referring to Hunter Biden in the weeks before the election, thus coercing them to censor The Post as soon as we published our laptop stories."

She charged, "Polls show that if Biden voters had known the truth, enough would have changed their votes to alter the outcome of the election. Among the terrible consequences is that we were left with a president who has allowed at least 8 million illegal aliens into the country, including sexual predators and terrorists to rape and kill Americans, and the very agencies that were supposed to keep us safe were complicit."

