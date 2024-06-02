Dinesh D'Souza's film '2,000 Mules' removed from all platforms

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Salem Media Group removed Dinesh D’Sounza’s 2020 election film, ‘2000 Mules,’ from all streaming services and platforms. They even apologized and promised never to air it again. It’s the result of a Georgia man, Mark Andrews, suing Salem Media for defamation. He faced threats to his life and his reputation had been damaged.

Mark Andrews filed his lawsuit in 2022. In the filing, he claimed, “2000 Mules made false claims leading to threats of violence against him and his family. It was widely circulated and promoted by Donald Trump.

The Salem Media Statement: “It was never our intent that the publication of the 2000 Mules film and book would harm Mr. Andrews,” Salem said in a Friday statement. “We apologize for the hurt the inclusion of Mr. Andrews’ image in the movie, book, and promotional materials have caused Mr. Andrews and his family.”

