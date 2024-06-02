A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics Scandals U.S.THE SWAMP

Dinesh D'Souza's film '2,000 Mules' removed from all platforms

Result of man suing for defamation

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 2, 2024 at 4:04pm

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Salem Media Group removed Dinesh D’Sounza’s 2020 election film, ‘2000 Mules,’ from all streaming services and platforms. They even apologized and promised never to air it again. It’s the result of a Georgia man, Mark Andrews, suing Salem Media for defamation. He faced threats to his life and his reputation had been damaged.

Mark Andrews filed his lawsuit in 2022. In the filing, he claimed, “2000 Mules made false claims leading to threats of violence against him and his family. It was widely circulated and promoted by Donald Trump.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Salem Media Statement: “It was never our intent that the publication of the 2000 Mules film and book would harm Mr. Andrews,” Salem said in a Friday statement. “We apologize for the hurt the inclusion of Mr. Andrews’ image in the movie, book, and promotional materials have caused Mr. Andrews and his family.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dinesh D'Souza's film '2,000 Mules' removed from all platforms
Global cocoa shortage much worse than previously forecast
Biden's war on Medicare
Deaths of COVID-vaxxed labeled non-vaxxed, government data confirms
American Psychological Association promotes gender confusion to kids
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×