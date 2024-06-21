A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Disallowing phones: The directives indicating Hezbollah is panicking

Instructions given not to sleep in headquarters

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 21, 2024 at 6:07pm
Hezbollah

(JERUSALEM POST) – Hezbollah has prevented its members from using cell phones when passing between the terror organization's positions on the border between Syria and Lebanon due to the Israeli strikes on Hezbollah terrorists in Syrian territory, according to the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat. The report also claims instructions were given not to sleep in headquarters, and those sleeping in cars or temporary living quarters were asked to change places frequently.

The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights reported that following the repeated Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets, the terror organization abandoned the Syrian-Lebanese border area.

Two local officials said that a state of anxiety dominates the citizens in the areas where Hezbollah is in Syria and that the terror organization's cars cross their agricultural lands at great speed for fear of attacks.

