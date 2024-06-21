Disney VP: 'They're not considering any white males' for hiring

O'Keefe Media Group, which features undercover interviews with newsmakers on key issues, has unleashed a new one about the Disney company, in which a vice president charges the company doesn't look at "white males" for any hiring.

"Nobody else is going to tell you this, but they're not considering any white males for the job," explained Michael Giordano, a vice president of business affairs, said in the video report.

"'There’s no way we’re hiring a white male,'" he claims is the message.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

And there are "code words and buzzwords" to avoid legal action, he said.

In fact, one candidate was rejected for not looking black enough, he said.

Is Disney doomed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

BREAKING: Senior Vice President at The Walt Disney Company details discriminatory hiring practices: "Nobody else is going to tell you this, but they're not considering any white males for the job," says Michael Giordano, a Vice President of Business affairs, "there’s no way we’re… pic.twitter.com/IMOsFOLKro — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 20, 2024

Further, he says Disney gives bonuses to executives for pushing the leftist Diversity, Equity, Inclusion ideology.

Disney, moving aggressively to impose a far-left ideology on its media empire in recent years, has watched flop after flop after flop come out of its studios. It engaged in a years-long, and losing, fight with the state of Florida over LGBT promotions.

Its stock, once a most-desired asset, has sunk to middle levels of mediocrity.

A report at HeadlineUSA prompted a social media commenter to explain, "Walt Disney turns over in his grave every day. The leadership of Disney, to enlighten those who failed to take note, began a hard turn to the Left well more than 30 years ago. And despite all the financial issues it has caused since the overwhelming majority of the general population is not in favor of or in agreement with Leftist ideology and policies, Disney management keeps pushing the Leftist agenda. Let them bury the company - as things stand now, no one will miss them."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!