A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics WND News CenterWND

Disney VP: 'They're not considering any white males' for hiring

O'Keefe Media Group unleashes stunning video interview

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published June 21, 2024 at 4:30pm
Disneyland is having an "After Dark: Pride Nite" event in June at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (@Disney / Twitter)

Disneyland is having an "After Dark: Pride Nite" event in June at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (@Disney / Twitter)

O'Keefe Media Group, which features undercover interviews with newsmakers on key issues, has unleashed a new one about the Disney company, in which a vice president charges the company doesn't look at "white males" for any hiring.

"Nobody else is going to tell you this, but they're not considering any white males for the job," explained Michael Giordano, a vice president of business affairs, said in the video report.

"'There’s no way we’re hiring a white male,'" he claims is the message.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

And there are "code words and buzzwords" to avoid legal action, he said.

In fact, one candidate was rejected for not looking black enough, he said.

Is Disney doomed?

Further, he says Disney gives bonuses to executives for pushing the leftist Diversity, Equity, Inclusion ideology.

Disney, moving aggressively to impose a far-left ideology on its media empire in recent years, has watched flop after flop after flop come out of its studios. It engaged in a years-long, and losing, fight with the state of Florida over LGBT promotions.

Its stock, once a most-desired asset, has sunk to middle levels of mediocrity.

A report at HeadlineUSA prompted a social media commenter to explain, "Walt Disney turns over in his grave every day. The leadership of Disney, to enlighten those who failed to take note, began a hard turn to the Left well more than 30 years ago. And despite all the financial issues it has caused since the overwhelming majority of the general population is not in favor of or in agreement with Leftist ideology and policies, Disney management keeps pushing the Leftist agenda. Let them bury the company - as things stand now, no one will miss them."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Disney VP: 'They're not considering any white males' for hiring
Supremes endorse gun restrictions for those involved in 'abuse' cases
Trump's legal team cites judge's unethical behavior, insists he step away from case
Experts warn of threat from China owning land next to 19 U.S. military bases!
Senator demands to know why Biden has 'campaign signs' at tax-funded projects
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×